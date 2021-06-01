FIR Against Nine From Film Industry for Rape, Molestation
The police have filed an FIR against 9 prominent men in a case of alleged rape and molestation of a model.
The Bandra Police have filed an FIR against nine prominent members of the Hindi film industry in a case of alleged rape and molestation filed earlier this month by a model-turned-artiste and songwriter, as per a report by mid-day. Among those reportedly named in the complaint are actor Jackky Bhagnani, photographer Colston Julian, founder of talent management company KWAN Entertainment Anirban Blah, Ajit Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.
"The police have registered a complaint after so many days of me submitting a complaint letter. However, no arrest has been made yet," the woman told mid-day. She added, "In a bid to conduct paanchmana, a woman police officer took me to locations where I was sexually abused. It seems Colston Julian has gone underground as his house was locked. Jackky Bhagnani is abroad and is expected to reach Mumbai in September".
The report states that the woman had approached Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 10, Dr Maheshwar Reddy, on 10 May and her statement was recorded on 18 May. The matter was forwarded to DCP office in Bandra as most incidents of alleged sexual abuse on her had taken place in its jurisdiction during 2012-2019.
The model had also alleged in a social media post that she was being threatened by one of the men named in the complaint.
A police officer told mid-day, "Based on the complaint we have registered an FIR. We are in the process of collecting evidence that the survivor claims to possess against them. The investigation is underway". An FIR has been filed under sections 376 (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code on 26 May.
Statements by the Accused
Speaking to The Quint Krishan Kumar of T-series said, "These false accusations are solely for extortion purposes. They are baseless. I have proof, which I will be handing over to the police first. She has been doing this for the past eight to nine months. It started with her wanting to do a song and then came to money. I have recorded conversations as well as messages exchanged with her. I also know that she has been doing the same thing to a few others but I don't want to name them".
When asked why he didn't take any action against the woman, Kumar said, "I didn't have the time to pay heed to this. With the lockdown and COVID around I brushed it aside thinking this will end soon".
Ajit Kumar and Colston Julian have also denied all allegations. A statement to The Times of India by Ajit's lawyers read, "The allegations made against me are false, malicious and motivated. It is nothing more than an attempt to smear my reputation. In fact, I have evidence that indicates that the complainant was attempting to blackmail me and others, and when her attempts failed, she resorted to registering an FIR with baseless allegations. I will take all the necessary legal action against her and I am certain that truth will prevail.”
Colston's lawyer also states, "It is a false case, we will cooperate with the authorities concerned in all possible ways. The matter is pending investigation and is sub-judice. We are also exploring legal remedies including defamation in due course.”
The Quint has also reached out to Jackky Bhagnani and Anirban Blah, their responses are awaited.
(With inputs from mid-day and The Times of India)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.