ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Love Celebrating You': Nick Wishes Priyanka Chopra With a Romantic B'day Post

'Love Celebrating You': Nick Wishes Priyanka Chopra With a Romantic B'day Post

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share an unseen picture with Priyanka Chopra.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Love Celebrating You': Nick Wishes Priyanka Chopra With a Romantic B'day Post
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on 18 July. To mark the special occasion, husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife with a romantic post.

Nick shared an unseen picture of himself and Priyanka sitting on a yacht as they posed together for a picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote in his caption, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."

Have a look at his post here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, in January 2022.

Also Read

'Keep Ruling the World': Kareena & Anushka Wish Priyanka Chopra on Her Birthday

'Keep Ruling the World': Kareena & Anushka Wish Priyanka Chopra on Her Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×