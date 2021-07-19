You Deserve All the Happiness: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka
Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on Sunday.
Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on Sunday and several celebrities took to social media to wish the actor. Husband Nick Jonas also posted an adorable birthday wish. With a note expressing his love for her, he shared two pictures of Priyanka in a pastel pink sari, years apart.
The first picture was from Joe Jonas' wedding and the second was a throwback picture from Priyanka's childhood. In the caption, Nick wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."
Priyanka had shared pictures from her poolside celebrations on her birthday. Her dog Panda also made an appearance!
Priyanka is currently in London shooting for her upcoming new series Citadel. The series also stars Richard Madden and is helmed by the Russo Brothers of Marvel fame.
She also wrapped the schedule for Jim Strouse's Text For You, and Matrix 4.
