You Deserve All the Happiness: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on Sunday and several celebrities took to social media to wish the actor. Husband Nick Jonas also posted an adorable birthday wish. With a note expressing his love for her, he shared two pictures of Priyanka in a pastel pink sari, years apart.

The first picture was from Joe Jonas' wedding and the second was a throwback picture from Priyanka's childhood. In the caption, Nick wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."