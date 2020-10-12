Neighbour Who Targeted Rhea Fails to Back Claim Before CBI

Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that she will take on everyone who has made false claims. "We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and Electronic Media including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty to go after them and record their statements. We will request CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations," Maneshinde said in a statement.

In an interview to Republic TV some time back, Rhea's neighbour had claimed that somebody told her that person had seen Sushant drop Rhea off at her house on 13 June.

Sushant had allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.

(With inputs from NDTV)