Neha Dhupia On Being a Producer & Her Upcoming Film 'Step Out'

Neha Dhupia speaks about what Step Out taught her.

Neha Dhupia will be seen in a short film called Step Out, which she is also co-producing. The 10-minute psychological thriller speaks about mental health and other issues. Neha plays a clinical psychologist in the short.

In a conversation with The Quint, the actor says that Step Out helped her become more compassionate because she understood that everyone is battling his/her own demons.

Neha also talks about being a producer and a content creator as well as her future projects.

Step Out will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 4 February.

