Neetu Kapoor Tests Negative for COVID-19; Riddhima Shares Update
The actor had earlier tested positive while shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.
Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared an update on her mother's health on Instagram. She said that the actor has tested negative for COVID-19. "Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested COVID negative today," she wrote.
Neetu Kapoor had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. She confirmed the news on 10 December in a statement posted on Instagram. She wrote that she was self-quarantining and "feeling better" after consulting with her doctor. "I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance," she added.
Neetu's co-stars Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul, along with the film's director Raj Mehta have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to reports, Varun and Raj Mehta quarantined themselves in Chandigarh, where they were on location filming, but Neetu Kapoor was flown back to Mumbai to recuperate.
Anil Kapoor, who is also part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, tested negative for the virus and confirmed the news on his social media.
