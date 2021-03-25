Neetu Shares Video With Late Rishi Kapoor From Last Trip to NYC

After his debut in Raj Kapoor's Rishi 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, he met Neetu during the shoot for Zahreela Insaan. The duo went on the star in several other films together and got married in 1980. During the days before his demise, the production for Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen, co-starring Juhi Chawla, was underway. It was reported that Paresh Rawal will complete Rishi Kapoor's remaining portions for the film. It is scheduled to release on Rishi's birth anniversary on 4 September.