Neetu Shares Video With Late Rishi Kapoor From Last Trip to NYC
Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of herself with husband Late Rishi Kapoor, with the caption, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." In the video, Rishi can be seen humming a song as he tells Neetu to record the scenery instead of him, "Show this na, why are you showing me?"
Rishi Kapoor passed away aged 67 on 30 April 2020. After being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, he went to New York for treatment. However, after his return to India, he was taken to the hospital for breathing difficulties on 29 April.
After his debut in Raj Kapoor's Rishi 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, he met Neetu during the shoot for Zahreela Insaan. The duo went on the star in several other films together and got married in 1980. During the days before his demise, the production for Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen, co-starring Juhi Chawla, was underway. It was reported that Paresh Rawal will complete Rishi Kapoor's remaining portions for the film. It is scheduled to release on Rishi's birth anniversary on 4 September.
