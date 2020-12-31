Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Remember Rishi Kapoor on New Year's Eve

Riddhima is ringing in the new year in Rajasthan with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. They have been joined by Ranbir's partner Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan, and have been posting snapshots from their trip on Instagram.

The news of the trip has prompted rumours that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might finally get engaged. However, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor has dismissed these reports telling Indian Express that they have just gone on vacation.