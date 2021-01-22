Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor on 41st Wedding Anniversary
The couple wed on 22 January 1980.
Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a social media post in the memory of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary on Friday, 22 January. She posted a video on Instagram comprising a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years. Towards the end of the video, you can see snapshots from their wedding.
"Justttt. Would have been 41 years today," she captioned the post.
Neetu and Rishi Kapoor wed on 22 January 1980. The Amar Akbar Anthony star passed away after a two-year battle with cancer in April last year.
Earlier in December Neetu shared another post in memory of Rishi featuring photos of the couple and their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru (sic) so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on," she wrote.
Neetu Kapoor will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli who goes by the moniker MostlySane.
