Akshay Kumar, Mammootty Cheer as Neeraj Chopra Wins Athletics Gold at Olympics
Actors Akshay Kumar, Mammootty congratulate Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal at the Olympics.
On Saturday evening, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a historic athletics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 to become India's second ever individual Olympic gold medallist after shooter Abhinav Bindra. 23-year-old Chopra, from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to win India's first track an field medal in the Olympics.
Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to congratulate Chopra on his big win with a tweet that said, 'You're responsible for a billion tears of joy!'.
Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted on India's historic gold win with 'HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!'.
Actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a tweet after Chopra's win saying, 'What a historic performance and what a historic win!'.
Mammootty also cheered for Chopra as he wrote, 'The first Indian to win an Olympic Gold Medal in Athletics. Every Indian is proud of your astounding victory!'.
