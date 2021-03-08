NCB Arrests Person Linked to SSR Drugs Probe: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Monday (8 March), said that it has arrested three people from Mumbai and Goa, including two foreign nationals and one man who allegedly provided drugs to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The NCB added that several kinds of drugs were recovered from them.

The Mumbai and Goa teams on NCB reportedly carried out searches, wherein two foreigners were arrested from Mumbai. On the other hand Hemant Sah, who is allegedly linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was held from Goa.