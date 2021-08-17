Actor Nayanthara Confirms Engagement With Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan

In March, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of actor Nayanthara wearing a ring. Several fans speculated that the couple had gotten engaged. Nayanthara confirmed the news during an interview on Vijay TV with host Divya Dharshini.

When asked about the ring, Nayanthara confirmed it was an engagement ring and all the details will become public when they get married. She added that her engagement to Shivan was a private affair and only close family was present.