Actors Who Change Spellings of Their Names Are Probably Insecure: Nawazuddin

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he only believes in hard work, and does not care about destiny or luck. Nawazuddin added that unlike a lot of people in the industry, he does not believe in astrology.

The actor featured as a guest on Sunday Brunch With Zomato, on the YouTube channel CurlyTales. When asked about his earlier remarks on focusing solely on hard work Nawazuddin said in Hindi, "People work like donkeys. I'm sorry, I shouldn't be saying this, but people who work without using their brains don't go very far. God has given you a brain, if you use it and work hard, then you will always be rewarded. I am still unconvinced about the importance of luck. I might change my mind later, but as of now I don't have any faith in it".