Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece had recently alleged his brother of sexually assaulting her as a child, according to a report in ETimes. One of his brothers, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has apparently hinted towards the same incident in his recent Twitter posts. Saying that the ‘law has been misguided as Nawazuddin’s name was never mentioned in the earlier statement’, Shamas said that the truth will be uncovered soon.“How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice , when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well,” he tweeted.He added, “It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media. Truth will be uncovered soonest.”Nawazuddin’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, who has recently filed for divorce, came out on Twitter supporting the actor’s niece.His niece told ETimes in an interview, “I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.” She also revealed that she had raised the issue with her bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), but received no support.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.