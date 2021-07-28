Naseeruddin Shah Stands by Views on Dilip Kumar’s Lack of Contribution to Cinema

He also addressed rumours about a professional feud with Dilip Kumar, especially during their sole film together, Subhash Ghai’s Karma.

“The supposed problems we had during the making of a film which I'd rather forget was all the invention of the media and some vested interests who made our working together sound like some sort of acting duel that was to take place, when considering the nature of our respective roles. I actually didn't stand a chance,” he said.

Naseeruddin Shah added that it was childhood dream to work with Kumar.