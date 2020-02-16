Relationship With Salman is Strained: Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor recently opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan. In an interview with IANS, Boney Kapoor was talking about his love for his children and how he doesn’t feel the need to go out and express it in words.

“Of course, I love them. I am their parent, why do I have to say that I love them?” says Kapoor. Talking about Arjun and why he never thought of making a film with Arjun, Boney Kapoor said, “Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him.” He also added how his relationship with Salman Khan has now taken a downward turn.