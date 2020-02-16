Relationship With Salman is Strained: Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor recently opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan. In an interview with IANS, Boney Kapoor was talking about his love for his children and how he doesn’t feel the need to go out and express it in words.
“Of course, I love them. I am their parent, why do I have to say that I love them?” says Kapoor. Talking about Arjun and why he never thought of making a film with Arjun, Boney Kapoor said, “Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him.” He also added how his relationship with Salman Khan has now taken a downward turn.
Kapoor also added that amongst all his children; Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi; he adores Khushi the most. “She (Khushi) holds a special place in my heart. Currently all the more, because she is not around. She is abroad for higher education,” said Boney Kapoor.
“Having said that, Arjun is in my heart. I am not very vocal about my love for my children because I feel my love for them is natural. I am their parent, why do I have to say that I love them? Of course, I do!,” he added.
Boney also added that he is immensely proud of Anshula and she is the brightest of all kids. “When she was working in Google in the US, I wanted her to be posted here in Mumbai so that she lives here. Later, she was offered that posting by her company. She makes me proud,” Boney says.
The film producer also opened up about the “undue pressure” on Janhvi to perform like Sridevi in her first release. “It was unfair to expect Janhvi to have the acting skill of Sridevi in her debut film. I think Jan was impressive in Dhadak, and given what she went through during the shooting of the film (referring to the sudden demise of her mother Sridevi) I give her credit that she finished the film and stayed strong during that time,” he says.
Boney Kapoor expressed that he is closest to his mother and it’s his dream to live with all his children under the same roof.
