My Pride, My Alter Ego: Priyanka Wishes Her Brother Sushant

She added that whenever Sushant went away somewhere in the past he always returned, but this time the departure is too painful to bear.

"This time when you departed... you came back so strong that you dwell in each and every breath of mine; your deep, profound eyes, and benign innocent smile are my constant companion, so much so that your presence has become the background of my very thought process!!!

But somehow I can’t hear you back... I pray, I entreat,

Please, please, please respond, react, tease, scream at me if you must,

B’coz the eventuality of your silence is too loud to bear,

The thought that I may never see you in flesh and blood, is too savage a fear! Just tell me where to meet you, as you told me time and again,

b’ coz there’s so much to tell you I can hardly refrain;

I know it all sounds stupid, Alas, my Shona, this stupidity is my only hope defining my very existence now... In total desperation,

your Sona di! Happy Birthday my Sunshine!!!"

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.