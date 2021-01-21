My Pride, My Alter Ego: Priyanka Wishes Her Brother Sushant
She also uploaded a video containing photos of her and the family with Sushant.
After Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput's another sister Priyanka Singh wrote a long post on Instagram on his 35th birth anniversary. She also uploaded a video containing photos of her and the family with Sushant.
Priyanka began by writing, "My brother, my pride, my alter ego; From this day when you were born, we not only prospered as siblings but evolved to become best friends, dedicated companions; twins if you will, in our depositions; exploring life and it’s meaning, as fate would have it, we almost existed in perfect quantum entanglement".
She added that whenever Sushant went away somewhere in the past he always returned, but this time the departure is too painful to bear.
"This time when you departed... you came back so strong that you dwell in each and every breath of mine; your deep, profound eyes, and benign innocent smile are my constant companion, so much so that your presence has become the background of my very thought process!!!
But somehow I can’t hear you back... I pray, I entreat,
Please, please, please respond, react, tease, scream at me if you must,
B’coz the eventuality of your silence is too loud to bear,
The thought that I may never see you in flesh and blood, is too savage a fear! Just tell me where to meet you, as you told me time and again,
b’ coz there’s so much to tell you I can hardly refrain;
I know it all sounds stupid, Alas, my Shona, this stupidity is my only hope defining my very existence now... In total desperation,
your Sona di! Happy Birthday my Sunshine!!!"
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.