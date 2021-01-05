My Jaan, My Life: Ranveer Wishes Deepika on Her Birthday
Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday on 5 January.
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of Deepika Padukone on her birthday. "My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!! @deepikapadukone", he captioned the photo.
Deepika, on the other hand, shared a video on Instagram reliving her journey. We see an infant Deepika, Deepika with her parents, holding her sister to the actor she is today. Deepika also shared posters of all the movies she has starred in as well as photos from her wedding with Ranveer. "The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!", she captioned the video.
Wishes have been pouring in for Deepika from the industry. Shoojit Sircar shared a still from Piku on Instagram to wish Deepika. He also remembered late Irrfan Khan, whose birthday is on 7 January.
Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif also wished the actor.
