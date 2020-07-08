My Father Was Defeated in the Box Office: Irrfan’s Son Babil
"We, the Indian audience, refused to evolve", Babil wrote on Instagram.
Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to Instagram to pen a long note about his dad warning him that Bollywood is 'seldom respected in world cinema'. "You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood", Babil wrote.
He added that the 'warning' came true when he started attending classes. "Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve."
Babil continued by saying that throughout his life Irrfan tried to elevate the art of acting, but unfortunately he was defeated at the box office."My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)", Irrfan's son wrote, adding that the audience has enjoyed and cheered for mediocre content throughout.
He signed off by referring to Sushant Singh Rajput and saying that the youth of today are searching for a new and deeper meaning. “Although I resent that Sushant’s demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it”.
Some time back, Babil urged people to stop investigating the reason behind Sushant's death and insisted that the tragic incident shouldn't be used as an excuse to rebel against nepotism.
