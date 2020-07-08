My Father Was Defeated in the Box Office: Irrfan’s Son Babil

"We, the Indian audience, refused to evolve", Babil wrote on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published08 Jul 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Celebrities
2 min read

Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to Instagram to pen a long note about his dad warning him that Bollywood is 'seldom respected in world cinema'. "You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood", Babil wrote.

View this post on Instagram

You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that Iâll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema thatâs beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60âs - 90âs Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called âBollywood and Beyondâ, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushantâs demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it.)

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

Also Read

Don’t Use Sushant’s Death to Rebel Against Nepotism: Irrfan’s Son

He added that the 'warning' came true when he started attending classes. "Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve."

Babil continued by saying that throughout his life Irrfan tried to elevate the art of acting, but unfortunately he was defeated at the box office."My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)", Irrfan's son wrote, adding that the audience has enjoyed and cheered for mediocre content throughout.

He signed off by referring to Sushant Singh Rajput and saying that the youth of today are searching for a new and deeper meaning. “Although I resent that Sushant’s demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it”.

Some time back, Babil urged people to stop investigating the reason behind Sushant's death and insisted that the tragic incident shouldn't be used as an excuse to rebel against nepotism.

View this post on Instagram

Itâs still not settling in. Weâve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls. Iâm saying stand up for whatâs right without using Sushantâs demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but donât use Sushant as a reason to why youâre doing so now. Stand up for whatâs right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

Also Read

Irrfan’s Son Babil Wishes His Mother an ‘Extended Mother’s Day’

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!