Mustn't Forget to Have Fun: Kangana on Twitter Banter With Swara
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker got into a banter recently.
Kangana Ranaut recently tried to take a dig at Swara Bhasker, but the duo ended up having a light-hearted exchange. The conversation started with a social media user comparing photos of the two actors, calling Kangana 'class' and Swara 'crass'. Both Kangana and Swara can be seen wearing similar outfits.
To which Kangana replied, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?". She added, "Haan on a boring day thoda toh @ReallySwara ji ko cheda jae".
Swara Bhasker immediately responded saying, "Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you :)"
Kangana lauded that her Tanu Weds Manu co-star took the exchange in the right spirit and said, "Ha ha you troll me all the time today I thought chalo will also do some masti with you, I am glad you took it in the right spirit. Whether we fight, love or tease each other we mustn’t forget to have some fun/some kheecha-taani... lots of love girl see you soon".
