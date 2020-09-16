Mumbai Police Provides Security After Jaya Bachchan’s Speech
Mumbai Police has provided security outside Jalsa.
Special security has been provided to the Bachchan family as a precautionary measure following Jaya Bachchan's parliament speech. The security personnel is stationed outside their Jalsa home in Juhu, Mumbai.
On Tuesday, 15 September, Jaya Bachchan gave a speech in the parliament where she spoke about how attempts were being made to villify the entertainment industry. She asked the government to come out in support of the entertainment industry.
“Entertainment industry in our country which provides direct employment everyday to 5 lakh people and indirect employment to 5 million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level. In order to divert the attention of the people, we are being flogged by the social media and the government’s non-support. Such people who have made their name in the film industry have called it a gutter. I really disagree.”Jaya Bachchan
Following her speech, which has garnered support from other Bollywood celebrities, she was also being trolled on social media. The security has been provided to her as a precautionary measure in light of these events.
