Mumbai HC Quashes 2019 Criminal Intimidation Case Against Salman Khan
Complainant had alleged that in 2019 that Salman Khan and his bodyguard abused and assaulted him.
The Bombay High Court quashed criminal proceedings against Bollywood actor Salman Khan arising from a 2019 complaint by a journalist alleging criminal intimidation, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
In continuation of the report, Justice Bharati Dangre observed that celebrities should not be subject to unnecessary oppression. The order stated:
“The judicial process need not be a means for needless harassment merely because the Accused is a well-known celebrity and without adhering to the procedure of law, he shall not be subjected to unnecessary oppression at the hands of a complainant, who set in the machinery into motion to satisfy his vendetta and assumed that he was insulted by the cine star.”Justice Bharati Dangre
Khan and his bodyguard had moved the High Court challenging a summoning order passed on the complaint of a journalist. Ashok Pandey had alleged that in April 2019 that Salman Khan and his bodyguard abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while Khan was riding a bicycle on a Mumbai street.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, a magistrate's court had in March 2022 issued summons to Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh, directing them to appear before it on April 2022. Khan moved the HC challenging the summons. On 5 April 2022, the High Court stayed the summons.
