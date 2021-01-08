Caused Unnecessary Trouble: Rajiv Lakshman Deletes Photo With Rhea

MTV Roadies judge Rajiv Lakshman has deleted a recent photo with Rhea Chakraborty saying that he has created "unnecessary trouble" with his "irresponsible choice of words". The reality TV star had posted a photo of himself embracing Rhea at VJ Anusha Dandekar's birthday party and captioned it "My girl."

Rajiv later deleted the post, possibly after being trolled and attacked with invasive questions about the nature of their relationship.