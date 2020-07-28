'Mother India' Actor Kumkum Passes Away at 86

Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum has passed away at the age of 86. She was very popular in the '50s and '60s and was given a break in films by Guru Dutt. Naved Jafri took to Twitter to share the news.

"We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty", he wrote.