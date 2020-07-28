'Mother India' Actor Kumkum Passes Away at 86
She was given a break in films by Guru Dutt.
Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum has passed away at the age of 86. She was very popular in the '50s and '60s and was given a break in films by Guru Dutt. Naved Jafri took to Twitter to share the news.
"We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty", he wrote.
Johnny Walker's son Nasirr Khan also shared the news on Instagram. "yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cidshe was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him.may Allah grant her Jannah.deepest condolences to the family.another gem gone...", he wrote.
Born in Bihar, Kumkum had been a part of over 100 films. She is best remembered for her roles in Mr. X in Bombay (1964), Mother India (1957), Son Of India (1962), Kohinoor (1960), Ujala, Naya Daur, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen (1968), Lalkaar, Geet and Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.