Money Laundering Case: ED Summons Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi
Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar have been summoned on Thursday & Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar for question in connection to an alleged money laundering case against Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, as per a report by The Indian Express. Khaira is also being investigated for alleged drug smuggling and a fake passport racket.
The report states that the designers have been asked to report to the ED headquarters in Delhi on Thursday and Friday. An ED official told the publication, "We have information that Khaira paid money of several lakhs to the designers 2018-19".
When asked about the notices to Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Kumar Khaira said, "I am not the person to answer this. I had purchased wedding dresses worth Rs 3-4 lakhs. How can this be a case of money laundering?"
The staff of Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar have said that they are deciding the course of action. Manish Malhotra's response is awaited.
In March, the ED had raided 12 locations across Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, including Khaira's son-in-law Inderveer Johal. Other premises were reportedly linked to convicts in a 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case, in connection with which Khaira is facing money laundering allegations.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
