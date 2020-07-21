Mom Declared Healthy After COVID-19 Treatment: Anupam Kher
The actor also said that his brother, sister-in-law and niece are recovering.
Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher tested positive for coronavirus last week. Now, taking to Twitter, the veteran actor has shared an update about his mom's health. He said that she has been 'declared healthy' by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and will be quarantining at home. Anupam added that his brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda were recovering.
“Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo”, Anupam Kher tweeted, sharing a video thanking all the medics at the hospital who took care of his mother.
Anupam Kher also thanked fans and well-wishers for giving him strength during these trying times.
Some time back, the actor took to Twitter to share the news that his family tested positive for the virus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.