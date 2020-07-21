Mom Declared Healthy After COVID-19 Treatment: Anupam Kher

“Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo”, Anupam Kher tweeted, sharing a video thanking all the medics at the hospital who took care of his mother.

Anupam Kher also thanked fans and well-wishers for giving him strength during these trying times.

Some time back, the actor took to Twitter to share the news that his family tested positive for the virus.