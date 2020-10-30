Will Rectify Scene: 'Mirzapur' Makers Apologise to Surender Pathak

Excel Entertainment, the producer of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2, has issued a statement apologising to veteran writer Surender Mohan Pathak. Pathak had claimed that the makers of the series had allegedly depicted his novel Dhabba as an 'erotica', mid-day reported.

In the statement posted on Twitter creator and writer of the series Puneet Krishna wrote, "Dear Surender Mohan Pathak, it has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series - Mirzapur Season 2 - which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi, reading a book named 'Dhabba' which as been written by you and this depiction is supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers".