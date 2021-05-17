Breaks My Heart: Mira Rajput Shares Picture of Child With O2 Mask
Mira had recently announced a fundraiser with GiveIndia
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, is heartbroken because of the effects of the COVID second wave. In an Instagram story, she shared a picture of a child with an oxygen mask, and wrote, "Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this."
Mira has been amplifying calls for help and resources through her social media handles. In April, she collaborated with Give India foundation to collect funds which will go towards COVID relief work and increasing oxygen availability.
Since the second COVID wave hit India, cases have been on the rise. Unable to keep up with the rising number of patients, the health infrastructure in the country is struggling. There has been a continued shortage of hospital beds, oxygen related supplies, and medicines, among other things.
Mira shared a video earlier announcing her initiative and urged them to donate to the cause to help people. "Facing one of the most contagious & rapidly spreading waves of the COVID-19 virus – India, our home, our heart – is suffering. Something that we all take for granted is the ability to breathe, access to oxygen. That fundamental right to oxygen is now a privilege for millions, and growing," she captioned the post.
Various celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonu Sood, and Amitabh Bachchan have contributed towards COVID relief and have announced fundraisers aimed at improving the health facilities in the country. Many actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, and Alia Bhatt have been amplifying pleas for help.
