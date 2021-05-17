Breaks My Heart: Mira Rajput Shares Picture of Child With O2 Mask

Since the second COVID wave hit India, cases have been on the rise. Unable to keep up with the rising number of patients, the health infrastructure in the country is struggling. There has been a continued shortage of hospital beds, oxygen related supplies, and medicines, among other things.

Mira shared a video earlier announcing her initiative and urged them to donate to the cause to help people. "Facing one of the most contagious & rapidly spreading waves of the COVID-19 virus – India, our home, our heart – is suffering. Something that we all take for granted is the ability to breathe, access to oxygen. That fundamental right to oxygen is now a privilege for millions, and growing," she captioned the post.

Various celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonu Sood, and Amitabh Bachchan have contributed towards COVID relief and have announced fundraisers aimed at improving the health facilities in the country. Many actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, and Alia Bhatt have been amplifying pleas for help.