Anybody Can Get Infected: Says Milind About His Fitness & COVID

Milind is known for being a fitness enthusiast and he often shared glimpses of his workout, sometimes with wife Ankita Konwar.

He revealed that nothing matters if he doesn't have health, and wrote, "People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums."



He concluded the caption wishing for everyone's safety, "To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life. Take care. Stay safe. Om shanti."