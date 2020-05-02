India lost two of its very special actors recently. On the 29th of April, Irrfan Khan breathed his last after a long fight with cancer. The very next morning, actor Rishi Kapoor also left for his heavenly abode after battling cancer. Thousands and thousands of fans poured social media with heart-broken messages, and so did many of the members of the film industry. Now, actor Meenaakshi Sheshadri has taken to Twitter to speak about the monumental loss.She posted this video on Twitter. “It is with a very heavy heart that I come to you today.” she said. She said it was a “tremendous loss” for the industry to lose the “wonderful human beings.”Special Tribute To Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor From Amul TopicalsHospital Responds After Video of Rishi Kapoor From ICU LeaksMeenaakshi Sheshadri has co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in five film, including the most well known Damini. She says working with Rishi Kapoor was a “wonderful experience” and said he was “a very considerate co-star” who brought out “the best” in her. She says she will miss him always. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)