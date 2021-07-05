Marathi Art Director Raju Sapte Found Dead at Home
Raju Sapte allegedly took his life due to harassment by a person associated with Labor Union
Marathi film and TV show art director Raju Sapte was found dead at his house in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Maharashtra on Saturday, 3 July, as per a report by PTI. Sapte allegedly took his life due to harassment by a person associated with Labor Union, police told the publication. Cops have registered an abetment to suicide case.
The report also states that Raju Sapte had shot a video wherein he named the person who, he claimed, had harassed him. Wakad police station senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar told PTI that the police have recovered the video clip and a suicide note.
In the video, Sapte reportedly said that he was being harassed by someone from the Labour Union. Sapte alleged that the person was asking labourers to spread wrong messages regarding payment defaults on his part. "I don't have any dues and have been paying regularly. I have five projects lined up and have to start work immediately", Sapte reportedly claimed, adding that the person wasn't letting him work in one of the projects.
"I can't start any work. Recently, I had to leave one project for the same reason. As a protest against this, I am dying by suicide", Sapte reportedly said in the video.
Sapte has worked as an art director in movies like Ambat Goad and Manyaa - The wonder Boy.
(With inputs from PTI)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
