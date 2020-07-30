Marathi Actor Ashutosh Bhakre Dies by Suicide

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday at his home in Nanded town in Marathwada region. He was found dead by his parents in his flat.

According to reports, he was suffering from depression since some tine now and had even shared a video on social media talking about a person dying by suicide.

An accidental death case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, and further probe was on. Ashutosh Bhakre starred in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka and was married to Marathi actor Mayuri Deshmukh.