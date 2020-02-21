Manager of Mika Singh Overdosed on Pills, Killed Herself: Police
Police on Friday, 21 February, said that Saumya Khan, the manager of popular singer Mika Singh, allegedly killed herself in Andheri in Mumbai after consuming sleeping pills.
She had been found dead on 3 February.
Mika Singh had taken to Instagram on 3 February to announce Khan’s death and extended his condolences to her family.
According to PTI, Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the singer in Andheri's Four Bungalows area. Her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, Senior Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station said.
"She was under depression and died due to drug overdose," Inspector P Bhosle of the Versova police station told Mirror Online.
Bhosle, who investigated the case, said that on 3 February, Khan returned home from a party at around 7 am.
When she did not come out till late in the evening the next day, some workers on the ground floor of the studio went upstairs to inquire and found Khan lying motionless.
On 13 February, her husband took to Instagram to inform people about the prayer meeting to be held at Kandivali on 16 February.
(With inputs from PTI and Mirror Online.)
