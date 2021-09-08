Man Hit by Rajat Bedi's Car Dies; Cops Add Death by Negligence to FIR

The pedestrian who was injured in a road accident involving Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi has passed away, the police told PTI. Following the victim's death the cops have added section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered against the actor, an official told the publication.

The officer said that Rajat Bedi hasn't been arrested yet. "Rajesh Baudh, a labourer, was declared dead by the Cooper Hospital after being treated for two days", the police reportedly said.