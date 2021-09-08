Man Hit by Rajat Bedi's Car Dies; Cops Add Death by Negligence to FIR
The incident occurred on 6 September when Rajat Bedi was on his way home.
The pedestrian who was injured in a road accident involving Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi has passed away, the police told PTI. Following the victim's death the cops have added section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered against the actor, an official told the publication.
The officer said that Rajat Bedi hasn't been arrested yet. "Rajesh Baudh, a labourer, was declared dead by the Cooper Hospital after being treated for two days", the police reportedly said.
The accident occurred on Monday evening when Bedi was on his way home, the police said. The report also states that the man was in an inebriated condition, suddenly came in the middle of the road and was hit Bedi's car before he could apply brakes. "
"Rajat Bedi had taken the injured man to the hospital and then went to DN Nagar police station where he informed about the incident to the on-duty police officer", the police told the publication. A case was filed against the Koi Mil Gaya actor under sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.
