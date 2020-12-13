Mahira Khan In Isolation After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in 'Raees.'
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan took to social media on Sunday to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Instagram, she wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other SOPs - for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan”
She also added, "Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome."
Mahira Khan starred in Rahul Dholakia's Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It was her Bollywood debut.
Recently, BBC announced its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from across the world for 2020, and Mahira Khan was a part of it. BBC said in a statement that the reason for choosing her is that she is 'outspoken' about several issues.
The publication also added that Mahira Khan has been "raising awareness about the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan" by being the national Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. "She’s been a firm favourite with audiences ever since starting out as an MTV video jockey (VJ) in 2006. Khan is also a devoted mother to her 11-year-old son," the statement concluded.
