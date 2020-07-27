Mahesh Bhatt Records Statement in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joined the probe regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. He recorded his statement at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier, Karan Johar's manager and Dharma Productions' CEO had been summoned for questioning by the police.

"Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar''s manager too. If required Karan Johar can also be called for the questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had told ANI.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had expressed that she wants to record her statement to Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. As per a report by PTI, the cops are going to record it soon. Kangana's lawyer Ishakaran Singh Bhandari took to Twitter to confirm that a notice has been sent to the actor and he has replied on her behalf.

Till now, the police have questioned over 30 people, including Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rumy Jaffery among others.