NCW Sends Notice to Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy in Sexual Assault Case

The National Commission for Women has issued fresh notices to Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Sangha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula to record their statements in a sexual assault case filed against Sunny Verma, promoter of IMG Ventures.

According to the complaint, he had been blackmailing and sexually assaulting a number of women on the pretext of providing them modelling opportunities. The fresh notices come after these celebrities, who allegedly promoted IMG Ventures,failed to appear at the earlier hearing before the commission.