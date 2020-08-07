Mahesh Bhatt's Team Denies Receiving Any Legal Notice from NCW
On Thursday, NCW had issued fresh notices to some celebrities to record their statements in a sexual assault case.
The legal team of Mahesh Bhatt rubbished the news of receiving any notice from National Commission for Women (NCW) in a case related to alleged blackmail and sexual assault, according to reports.
On Thursday, NCW had issued fresh notices to Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Sangha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula to record their statements in a sexual assault case filed against Sunny Verma, promoter of IMG Ventures.
According to the complaint, he had been blackmailing and sexually assaulting a number of women on the pretext of providing them modelling opportunities. The fresh notices come after these celebrities, who allegedly promoted IMG Ventures, failed to appear at the earlier hearing before the commission.
The commission had also summoned actor Sonu Sood. However, after he clarified his stand on the issue and cooperated, a fresh notice was not issued to him.
The complaint has been filed by People Against Rapes in India (PARI) founder Yogita Bhayana, and also mentions the above listed celebrities in the complaint.
