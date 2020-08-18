Sexual Abuse Case: Mahesh Bhatt Presents Stance Before NCW
He clarified the allegations against him in a statement.
Recently the National Commision for Women had issued notices to Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Sangha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula to record their statements in a sexual assault case filed against the promoter of IMG Ventures, a modelling firm.
Mahesh Bhatt appeared before NCW and shared a statement on Vishesh Films' official Instagram page, clarifying the allegations leveled against him.
His statement read, "I salute the National Commission for Women for taking up the noble cause of whistle blowing the vulnerability and exploitation of women by few miscreants who bring shame and disgrace to the entire industry."
It continued, "I clarified to the Hon'ble Chairperson that while I was approached to attend this event as a Chief Guest, I had responded that in the current COVID 19 circumstances, I would not attend any event. I could give it a thought closer to November, depending on the circumstances at the relevant time. I have neither entered into an agreement nor received any monetary consideration for the event. Unfortunately, my name and images were picked up from social media and misused in relation to the event without my consent and authority. When I confronted them on this, they have apologized profusely and withdrawn all my images in association with the event."
"As a father of three girls, I have the highest regard for the cause taken up by Ms. Yogita and the National Commission for Women and express my full cooperation for the crusade."Mahesh Bhatt
The complaint had been filed by People Against Rapes in India (PARI) founder Yogita Bhayana and alleged that Sunny Verma, the promoter of IMG Ventures, duped and exploited young girls aspiring to work in the modelling industry.
