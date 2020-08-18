Sexual Abuse Case: Mahesh Bhatt Presents Stance Before NCW

Recently the National Commision for Women had issued notices to Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Sangha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula to record their statements in a sexual assault case filed against the promoter of IMG Ventures, a modelling firm.

Mahesh Bhatt appeared before NCW and shared a statement on Vishesh Films' official Instagram page, clarifying the allegations leveled against him.