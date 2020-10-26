Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt File Defamation Suit Against Luviena Lodh

Luviena had said in the video, "If something should happen to me and my family, the only people who are responsible are Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Saigal and Kumkum Saigal. People should at least get to know how many lives they have destroyed behind closed doors and the things they can do, because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential".

Now, Mukesh Bhatt has issued a statement saying, "As mentioned in our defamation plaint submitted in the court today (Monday), that Mr Sumit Sabharwal is only an employee in my production company Vishesh Films for over 20 years as opposed to Ms Luviena Lodh's claims that he is our relative in various media reports and publications".

Bhatt added in the statement, "Luviena Lodh has consciously and maliciously orchestrated a campaign along with her benefactors to nefariously defame and besmirch the good name and reputation of my brother and myself with the sole and ulterior motive to garner publicity in in the hopes that the same would motivate a lucrative out of court settlement in her matrimonial dispute with Sumit".