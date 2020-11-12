Madhya Pradesh HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Ekta Kapoor

On Wednesday (11 November), the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to quash an FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor Managing Director of ALT Balaji, regarding alleged obscenity and dishonour to the national emblem in the series titled XXX, as per a report by Live Law.

Justice Shailendra Shukla reportedly observed that there has to be recorded evidence to determine whether something is obscene or not. "As far as this case is concerned, it can't be stated outrightly that the episode is not obscene", Live Law quoted him as saying.