Madhuri Expresses Concern Over People Stepping Out Amid Pandemic
With Christmas and New Year round the corner, Madhuri asked everyone to celebrate at home.
Madhuri Dixit has expressed her concern over people stepping out in large numbers during festivals amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor warned everyone not to take the virus 'casually'.
"I can understand that people are getting anxious being locked up in the house for six-seven months and not being able to go out and socialise. However, we need to be very careful. I would request everyone to step out only when necessary and take all the required precautions. It's not just about protecting yourself, but others too. Try and avoid meeting friends and relatives who have elderly people in their houses. You can’t take this virus casually".Madhuri Dixit, Actor
Madhuri Dixit made an appeal that during this "unprecedented time" taking care of one's health should be of utmost importance. With Christmas and New Year round the corner, Madhuri asked all her fans to celebrate at home.
Currently, Madhuri is in Nashik as she gets ready to start shooting for her debut web series. Speaking about the precautions that the team is taking, she told Hindustan Times, "We were tested again before we started shooting. Apart from the precautions, all the members of the cast and crew are making sure to eat well to keep the immunity levels high. We have to be responsible and keep working as well".
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.