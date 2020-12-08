Madhuri Expresses Concern Over People Stepping Out Amid Pandemic

Madhuri Dixit made an appeal that during this "unprecedented time" taking care of one's health should be of utmost importance. With Christmas and New Year round the corner, Madhuri asked all her fans to celebrate at home.

Currently, Madhuri is in Nashik as she gets ready to start shooting for her debut web series. Speaking about the precautions that the team is taking, she told Hindustan Times, "We were tested again before we started shooting. Apart from the precautions, all the members of the cast and crew are making sure to eat well to keep the immunity levels high. We have to be responsible and keep working as well".