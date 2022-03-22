Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Rent Mumbai Home For Rs 12.5 Lakh a Month: Report
The apartment is reportedly located on the 29th floor of a Worli high-rise.
Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene have reportedly rented a house in a high-rise in Mumbai's Worli. The couple has taken the house on lease and the rent is Rs12.5 lakh per month, reported Hindustan Times.
Apoorva Shroff, who has designed the house for the couple, told Pinkvilla, "The apartment is located on the 29th floor of a Worli high-rise and it has a spectacular view of the city. The brief for us was to give Madhuri and Shriram's house a quick makeover. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experiment with colours."
On Instagram, Apoorva shared glimpses of the apartment and wrote, "This was the home before we started! Lucky for us, we didn’t need to make too many structural changes. It was all about getting the right vibe, a home that is warm, cozy and most importantly, reflects my clients’ personalities! @madhuridixitnene @drneneofficial".
"45 days, residential project, for none other than Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene. It was a roller coaster, but just such a brilliant experience. Cant wait to share more with you," the designer wrote in another post.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.