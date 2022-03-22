Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Rent Mumbai Home For Rs 12.5 Lakh a Month: Report

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene have reportedly rented a house in a high-rise in Mumbai's Worli. The couple has taken the house on lease and the rent is Rs12.5 lakh per month, reported Hindustan Times.

Apoorva Shroff, who has designed the house for the couple, told Pinkvilla, "The apartment is located on the 29th floor of a Worli high-rise and it has a spectacular view of the city. The brief for us was to give Madhuri and Shriram's house a quick makeover. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experiment with colours."