Madhuri Enthralls Fans by Singing ‘Perfect’ By Ed Sheeran With Son
A host of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others came together for India’s biggest fundraising concert titled ‘I for India’. The concert was broadcast LIVE on Facebook on Saturday, 3 May.
While every celebrity talked about the importance of donating during these tough times and performed a little gig, Madhuri Dixit also sang a beautiful song, to the surprise of everyone.
The actor and her son, Arin Nene performed ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran. While Arin played the piano, Madhuri sang the song and the video is now winning hearts on the internet. Director Subhash Ghai also praised her performance, to which she replied by thanking him.
American-Indian songwriter Raja Kumari too applauded the performance.
Here’s how some of her fans reacted to her melodious performance: