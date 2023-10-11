Madhura Naik's Cousin & Brother-in-Law Killed in Israel; Actor Shares Video

Actor Madhura Naik, known for her role in the TV series Naagin, took to Instagram to share a video wherein she said that her cousin sister Odaya and her husband were killed in Israel.
The actor said that the two were murdered on Saturday amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. She emphasized that she does not 'support violence of any kind.'
She said, "I, Madhura Naik, am a Jew of Indian origin. We are now only 3,000 in strength here in India. Day before, on October 7, we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya was murdered in cold blood, along with her husband, in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. The women, children, the old and the weak are being targeted."
"Yesterday, I posted a picture of my sister and her family for the world to see our pain and I was shocked to see how deep pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. Today I want to voice my feelings and tell my followers, friends and people, who I love, and people who have supported me and shown me nothing but love and appreciation for all these years and for all the work that I have done. And also to the people, who do not know me, this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda that Israel is a cold-blooded killer is not true. Self-defence is not terrorism. I just want to be very clear that I do not support violence of any kind or suppression from either sides," she continued.
For the unversed, an unprecedented attack was made by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on 7 October. Israel declared war against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, on 8 October.
