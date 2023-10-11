Madhura Naik's Cousin & Brother-in-Law Killed in Israel; Actor Shares Video

The actor said that the two were murdered on Saturday amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. She emphasized that she does not 'support violence of any kind.'

She said, "I, Madhura Naik, am a Jew of Indian origin. We are now only 3,000 in strength here in India. Day before, on October 7, we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya was murdered in cold blood, along with her husband, in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. The women, children, the old and the weak are being targeted."