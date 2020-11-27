This Isn't How Real Relationships Work: Bhandarkar Replies To KJo

Madhur Bhandarkar cited an earlier instance when he had given a film's title to Karan Johar. "I didn't hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title Gutka in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with".

The filmmaker added that he was deeply upset when Karan Johar went ahead with the title despite their conversation. "This is not how I believe real relationships work".

Bhandarkar concluded his letter by accepting Karan Johar's apology and stating that he would like to bury the matter.