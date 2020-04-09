Producer Asked Me to Compromise for a Bigger Budget: Maanvi Gagroo

Actor Maanvi Gagroo recently opened up about being propositioned by a producer of a web series. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor was asked to ‘compromise’ in return for a bigger budget web series.

In an interview with Koimoi, Maanvi revealed that she received a call from a producer, a year ago. “A year ago, I got a call from a random unknown number. They were like ‘we’re doing a web series and we wanted to cast you.’ They told me the budget and I said, ‘no, this is too less and why are we talking about the budget? Tell me the script, only if I’m interested and you are interested in roping me, we can discuss money, dates and all.’”

When asked if she was okay with the budget, she replied in the negative. Soon after, he tripled the budget but asked her to ‘compromise; in return. She said, “He tripled the budget just in his next sentence and said, ‘I can give you this much also, but you’ll have to compromise.’”