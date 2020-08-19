Sanjay Will Complete Preliminary Treatment in Mumbai: Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata has issued a statement thanking well-wishers and fans for their heartfelt messages. “Thank you for the love and warmth you have shown all these years,” she wrote, adding that her husband will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer some time back and is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. In her statement, Maanayata said what has kept Sanjay going through all the tough phases is the support from his fans.