Sanjay Will Complete Preliminary Treatment in Mumbai: Maanayata
Maanayata Dutt shared an update on Sanjay Dutt's health and thanked fans for their messages.
Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata has issued a statement thanking well-wishers and fans for their heartfelt messages. “Thank you for the love and warmth you have shown all these years,” she wrote, adding that her husband will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai.
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer some time back and is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. In her statement, Maanayata said what has kept Sanjay going through all the tough phases is the support from his fans.
“Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful".Maanayata Dutt
Maanayata admitted that it will not be easy but the family has “decided to face this with positivity and grace”. She said it is heartbreaking to not be able to visit Sanjay in the hospital because of the quarantine norms and extended her gratitude to the actor's sister Priya, who has also been working with the family’s cancer foundation for over two decades now.
“Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation… has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort.”Maanayata Dutt
She said that Sanjay Dutt will be completing preliminary treatment in Mumbai with subsequent plans to shift him to a different hospital on hold. “We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases”.
“He is the heart and soul of our family”Maanayata Dutt
In a plea to all his fans, Maanayata asked them to stop speculating about his condition, promising to share regular updates about his health. Ending the statement, Maanayata wrote, “With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners.”
