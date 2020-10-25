Maanayata Dedicates Dussehra To Sanjay Dutt, Calls Him 'My Ram'

On the ocassion of Dussehra, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her husband Sanjay Dutt's strength and recent recovery from cancer.

She posted a video of Sanjay Dutt performing puja and wrote, "Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!!"