Maanayata Dedicates Dussehra To Sanjay Dutt, Calls Him 'My Ram'
She posted a video of Sanjay Dutt doing 'puja.'
On the ocassion of Dussehra, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her husband Sanjay Dutt's strength and recent recovery from cancer.
She posted a video of Sanjay Dutt performing puja and wrote, "Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!!"
Hrithik Roshan also tweeted, "Happy Dussehra beautiful people !good over evil. Authenticity over being a pleaser . Self esteem over ego. Always strive to be better ! Love you all . God bless ."
Ajay Devgn also wished his fans, "Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil"
Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted a photo with the caption, "May the joyous occasion of #Dussehra fill your life with prosperity"
Kajol tweeted a GIF of herself with the words, "Let’s all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead."
