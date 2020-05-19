Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya sent him a legal notice demanding divorce and maintenance owing to a discord in their marriage. Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Aaliya opened up about their troubled relationship.A budding film producer she said that even though she wouldn’t go into the details of what transpired between her and Nawaz, but still she said that problems between them had started immediately after marriage, about a decade back.“The most important thing in a marriage, self-respect, was long gone in our case. I was made to feel lonely and a nobody in this relationship. Even Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas was a troublemaker. I have decided to retain my maiden name, Anjana Kishor Pandey because I want to build an identity for myself”, Aaliya said.Nawazuddin’s Wife Aaliya Demands Divorce, Sends Notice: ReportAaliya added that there is no going back on her decision to separate from the actor. “I haven’t yet thought anything about the future. However, I hope to get full custody of my children as I am the one who has brought them up”.The publication reached out to Nawazuddin, who declined to comment.In a message shared with Zee News, Aaliya’s lawyer confirmed that the notice has been sent to Nawazuddin via mail and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it couldn’t be couriered via speed post. “Aaliya Siddiqui has also sent Nawazuddin the notice via WhatsApp. However, he hasn’t responded and is reportedly ignoring it. The legal notice claims maintenance and divorce. Though the allegations cannot be revealed, they are grave in nature and concerns both Nawazuddin and his family members”, the message read.Currently, Nawazuddin and some of his family members are in their hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. The actor took to social media to say that he had travelled from Mumbai to look after his ailing mother.(With inputs from Bombay Times)In UP Not for Eid but to Look After My Mom, Clarifies Nawazuddin We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.